Judgment Day set to unite for major match on WWE RAW

WWE has officially announced the next big obstacle for The Judgment Day on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The faction will be looking to gain momentum for the next big stop - Elimination Chamber.

R-Truth has spent the past few months thinking he was in The Judgment Day, and they finally tried to do away with him. However, DIY made the save thanks to a call from The Miz.

WWE has now confirmed a huge eight-man tag team match for Monday's go-home RAW. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio will do battle with Truth, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano. WWE billed this as an "epic showdown" in the official match preview.

"For R-Truth, it feels good to finally have some real friends that have your back. During the past couple of months, R-Truth has been thinking that he was a part of The Judgment Day. Much to his disappointment, The Judgment Day attempted to beat down the lovable underdog, who was saved by #DIY after The Miz called in a favor. Now R-Truth, The Miz and #DIY will take on the deadly Judgment Day, who look to gain a monumental win before Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth," the company wrote.

Monday's RAW will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The following has also been announced for the show:

The final red brand build for Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

GUNTHER defending the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso

Last Chance Battle Royal for the final Women's Elimination Chamber spot with Indi Hartwell, Shayna Baszler, Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and Mia Yim

The Battle Royal winner will be confirmed as an entrant in the Women's Chamber match, with the winner going on to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship.

Finn Balor sends one-word message ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day continues to run wild across all three WWE brands, and things are heating up on The Road to WrestleMania 40 as all four members hope to secure a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The rivalry between The Judgment Day and everyone else will continue this week on RAW as they team up for an eight-man war. The match will see The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh take on The Miz, R-Truth, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Balor took to his Instagram Stories this afternoon and posted a graphic for Monday's eight-man match. He captioned the image with just one word.

"TOMORROW," he wrote.

Balor and Priest are scheduled to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate) at Elimination Chamber.

