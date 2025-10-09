Judgment Day star provides major health update: "It's been a whole year"

A popular WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member recently took to social media to provide a major health update. The name in question is none other than former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.In early 2024, Raquel Rodriguez revealed that she was suffering from Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, a skin condition that leads to swelling, redness, and eczema flare-ups. Due to this condition, The Judgment Day star missed several wrestling shows last year.She has now taken to Instagram to share multiple photos of herself, including the adverse effects of her skin condition. Rodriguez also provided a significant update on her health, writing that she wanted to take a moment to discuss it before WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia.Raquel revealed that although she still had flare-ups, her condition was now better, and she doesn't need to visit doctors or take injections for it anymore.&quot;Real life moment: Now that I’ve finally made it through *healthy with no swollen face* this 24-hour trip to Perth (for the second time!), I just want to take a moment to say thank you — to so many people, but most importantly… to me. Even though I still have flare-ups, it’s been one whole year with no ER visits, no Prednisone pills or injections, no steroids, and no missed TV opportunities because of it. One year of truly listening to my body — learning what it needs, changing the way I think about food and everything I put on or in my body, and rewiring my thoughts to keep pushing forward,&quot; she wrote.The Judgment Day star thanked everyone who helped her in her healing journey before dedicating a motivational message to herself. Big Mami Cool wrote that she was proud of herself for pushing through this tough time.&quot;And now… to me. I’m so proud of you. What should’ve broken you only made you mad, poderosa. You’ve moved in ways the old Victoria never imagined — and she’d be so proud. You are strong, beautiful, talented — one of one. You are chingona. Here’s to another year of Holistic and non-toxic healing! ☀️,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJudgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez might be in action at WWE Crown JewelWWE Crown Jewel is just around the corner, scheduled for October 11, 2025. Several high-profile matches have already been announced for the show, including Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. AJ Styles.As for Raquel Rodriguez, she might team up with her Judgment Day stablemate, Roxanne Perez, to lock horns with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Tag Team Match. Although this bout hasn't been announced yet, it seems highly likely that the Triple H-led creative team will go in this direction, as Rodriguez and Perez are currently in a heated feud with The Role Model and Valkyria.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Judgment Day stars' future.