Judgment Day star reveals how Shawn Michaels convinced him to make important WWE decision

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may have been the most entertaining superstar back in the day, but now, he is best known for working with the newer talents in NXT. He was instrumental in bringing the newest Judgment Day member, JD McDonagh, to America.

JD McDonagh was in working NXT UK and had a good life in his home country. However, The Showstopper felt that the former had ample potential to move on from where he was at.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK, McDonagh expressed gratitude to the Hall of Famer for asking him to bet on himself. Furthermore, the 33-year-old Irish star detailed what the veteran told him on the phone call:

"I'm so happy that Shawn Michaels told me to take a bet on myself and come to America. It was the best decision I ever made," JD McDonagh said. It was towards the end of my run in NXT UK. Obviously I have a great home life in Ireland, I've got a good circle of people around me and Shawn reached out and said we'd like you to come to America, we think that you've done everything that you can do where you're at so far and we want you to take the next step up."

Most recently, the WWE star competed in the WarGames match at Survivor Series, and notably, took a massive bump as the match drew to a close. He ate a mid-air RKO from Randy Orton after getting pushed off the cage.

Be that as it may, the WWE star did not need a lot of convincing

Although life was good where he was at, moving to America was the logical next step. The Irish star added that he did not hesitate to make the call. JD McDonagh ultimately was moved to WWE's main roster in 2023 and got involved with The Judgment Day. Today, he is officially part of the faction:

"To be honest, there was no hesitation on my side, but it's a big move to make. Shawn and everyone involved in the NXT team made it clear how much they wanted me to make the move over to Orlando, so there was only one thing to do really."

JD McDonagh also seemed confident that The Judgment Day will be heavily featured in the upcoming premium live events after the highly successful Survivor Series. Next up, there is Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber Perth, and WrestleMania 40.

