Judgment Day star sent Dominik Mysterio a message after his career nearly ended following injury; he's revealed what he said

A Judgment Day star sent Dominik Mysterio a message after an accident nearly ended his career once and for all. The star sent it via the referee.

During a tag team title match against the War Raiders, JD McDonagh teamed up with Dominik Mysterio. The star hit a move that caused him to land badly on the outside against the commentary desk, immediately hurting himself. However, he decided not to stop the match. When the referee came, he told him he was okay and then asked him to send a message to Dominik Mysterio.

During his recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, JD McDonagh discussed what he told the referee. He said he told the referee to tell Mysterio he was okay. After this, he continued the match despite the injury and revealed that the referee didn't deserve the heat he received for allowing the bout to go on.

"The thought of stopping didn’t even enter my mind, and the referee came down and he asked me what city we were in and what date it was and I told him that I’m okay and I told him where we were and what we were doing, and I said, ‘Tell Dom that I’m okay and I just need a minute,’ and he passed the message on and then, the ref actually was — he got a lot of heat for it online. Shawn Bennett but, as far as him doing his job, he can only do or relay the message of what I’m telling them and I told him I was good to go, you know?" (h/t Post Wrestling)

The match ended with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio losing, and later, McDonagh collapsing on the way to backstage.

