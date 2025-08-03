Judgment Day dethroned at WWE SummerSlam; new champions crowned

Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. They entered the stadium with the titles, but left empty-handed.The Queen and The Goddess only formed a partnership a few weeks ago, and they don't even consider themselves friends. They have had very successful runs in WWE as singles wrestlers, and are regarded by many fans as two of the greatest female stars of all time.Charlotte Flair wiped out Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez with a splash off the top rope in the ring during the SummerSlam match. She then hit both stars with a few chops and took down Big Mami Cool with a handspring clothesline. Flair then caught The Prodigy and dropped her on the mat with a fallaway slam.She ran into a kick by Raquel but hit the latter with a kick of her own. She then hit the Judgment Day members with a moonsault at the same time. Alexa Bliss tried to attack Roxanne Perez but hit Charlotte instead. Flair got hit with a Pop Rox but Bliss made the save.In the end, Alexa Bliss nailed Perez with the Abigail DDT and pinned her to win the match for her team. She and Charlotte Flair were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam.