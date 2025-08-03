Judgment Day dethroned at WWE SummerSlam; new champions crowned

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 03, 2025 02:30 GMT
The Judgment Day is a heel group (Image via WWE on X)
The Judgment Day is a heel group (Image via WWE on X)

Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. They entered the stadium with the titles, but left empty-handed.

Ad

The Queen and The Goddess only formed a partnership a few weeks ago, and they don't even consider themselves friends. They have had very successful runs in WWE as singles wrestlers, and are regarded by many fans as two of the greatest female stars of all time.

Charlotte Flair wiped out Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez with a splash off the top rope in the ring during the SummerSlam match. She then hit both stars with a few chops and took down Big Mami Cool with a handspring clothesline. Flair then caught The Prodigy and dropped her on the mat with a fallaway slam.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

She ran into a kick by Raquel but hit the latter with a kick of her own. She then hit the Judgment Day members with a moonsault at the same time. Alexa Bliss tried to attack Roxanne Perez but hit Charlotte instead. Flair got hit with a Pop Rox but Bliss made the save.

In the end, Alexa Bliss nailed Perez with the Abigail DDT and pinned her to win the match for her team. She and Charlotte Flair were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications