Judgment Day victory on WWE RAW "shocked" Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

A recent victory on WWE RAW for The Judgment Day has come as a surprise for the NWA Hall of Famer, Bill Apter.

On the latest episode of RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest went up against the Creed Brothers. Despite the rising superstars' best efforts, The Judgment Day was able to pick up the win to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This was a surprise to Bill Apter, who had previously praised the Creed Brothers and compared them to The Steiner Brothers.

While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter explained his shock at the victory of The Judgment Day.

"I just wanna mention, that I was shocked on Monday Night RAW that the Creed Brothers, who I have pushed on our show so many times as the next coming of the Steiners. Incredible performance, they should have gotten the tag team belts. I know they are bland, and they are not the most personable guys in the whole world, but what they do in the ring, if it's wrestling, these guys are the best. They are fabulous," Bill Apter said. [33:10 - 33:40]

Will the Creed Brothers continue their pursuit of gold? Fans will have to stay tuned to know.

