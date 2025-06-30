Judgment Day are winning huge WWE championships on RAW, says JD McDonagh after big announcement

JD McDonagh said that The Judgment Day will be winning huge titles. WWE recently announced a major match for the faction, where they will be competing for the championship.
The New Day hasn't defended their title much since winning the World Tag Team Championship. They have avoided every title defense possible, living up to their names as heels for quite some time now. They will not be able to avoid their next challengers, though.
Adam Pearce has made a Tag Team Title match official for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, where the team will be forced to defend their titles against The Judgment Day. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor will compete for it. Ahead of the match, McDonagh posted a message saying that the tag team division needed him and Balor to take back control by winning the titles. He said they would put things right and went on to call The New Day frauds.
"Everyone knows that the RAW Tag Team division badly needs me and @FinnBalor to come out on top in this one. ONE miserable title defense for those frauds, The New Day, since they won them in April at Mania!! Shameful!! We'll put it right tomorrow night," The Judgment Day member wrote.
It remains to be seen what will happen when the two teams face each other for the titles.
