NJPW star Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. During the interview, Juice Robinson was asked about what it was like wrestling Jon Moxley in front of a packed audience:

You saw the match. How do you think it feels to get your face bitten off in front of 12,000 innocent Japanese people? Moxley walked into Ryogoku and mopped the floor with my a**.

That’s how it felt to “work” with Moxley. It wasn’t a Sunday roast dinner. It was a f****** fight.

Juice Robinson and Moxley's short feud helped both men. Robinson and Moxley didn't hold anything back when they faced each other, leaving it all in the ring. Both men cemented themselves as two of the toughest guys in pro wrestling.

Juice Robinson on how NJPW has handled the pandemic

New Japan Pro Wrestling, like most live sports, was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to stop operations for a while. With NJPW now returning but without an audience, Robinson was asked about when he will be back in action:

From what I’ve seen its been NJPW as usual, good ol’ fashion pro wrestling! Can’t wait for the live audience to be back enjoying themselves like the pre-COVID-19 days. I have no idea when I’ll be back, but if I did I wouldn’t tell you.

Juice was also asked about how NJPW are going forward with many of their international stars being stuck outside of Japan. Robinson praised the NJPW roster and said they were capable of putting on good shows even with a large chunk of the roster missing:

It’s been fine, NJPW is full of stars, Japanese or foreign, doesn’t really matter, we have enough talents where half the roster can be trapped overseas and the shows are still the best.

To be honest, I haven’t really thought too hard about wrestling since the pandemic started. Just been hanging with the people I love, eating cheeseburgers and drinking IPAs with my sweet babe.

Juice Robinson was signed to WWE NXT before he was released and moved to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson has slowly established himself as one of the top gaijin's in New Japan. He's a former IWGP United States Champion as well as a former IWGP Tag-Team Champion.