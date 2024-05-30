"Just f**k me up out there" - WWE star recalls wrestling a brutal match with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is on top of the RAW women's division as the Women's World Champion. WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently spoke about working a very physical style with the star.

Deville and Morgan were locked in a bitter rivalry during the latter part of 2022. They had some drag-out brawls on SmackDown. The exclamation point came on the November 4, 2022, episode of the blue show where the two stars collided in a No Disqualification match. During the encounter, Moragn put her opponent through a table and hit the Oblivion on a pile of chairs for the win.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Deville spoke about how she and Morgan put the match together.

"Again, Liv is a good friend of mine, wasn't at that time. But we had so much fun putting it together. It was like, when you work with someone who you're friends with, you want to help each other and you want to be generous."

Deville recalled asking Morgan to engage in brutal spots and put on a hard-hitting classic. She mentioned both of them wanted to wrestle a very physical match for the WWE Universe.

"I was like just, I can't curse here, I don't know. Just f**k me up out there. I don't care if there's blood, I don't care what happens. We're both bada**es, we're both from New Jersey and we can handle it (...) I was like, 'Just mess me up out there. Give it to me.' We always say that when we work each other. Yeah, we wanted it to be a fight and we wanted to go at it." [16:33 - 17:36]

Liv Morgan recently knocked down Becky Lynch

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour came full circle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as she defeated Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.

The Man got her rematch on RAW this past Monday inside a Steel Cage. However, Dominik Mysterio once again became the deciding factor as he inadvertently slammed the door on Lynch, allowing Morgan to walk out of the cage for the win.

Liv Morgan has been unstoppable over the last few weeks. She defeated Nia Jax and took down Becky Lynch twice. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the champion next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

