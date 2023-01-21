"Just give it up already" - WWE Universe believes Triple H should stop pushing SmackDown Superstar

Triple H changed the landscape of the company when he became the Chief Content Officer and focused on the quality of the shows across all three brands. However, fans believe Hunter should not be pushing SmackDown star Lacey Evans due to her poor comments and multiple repackages.

In 2019, Lacey Evans made her debut on the main roster and joined the red brand. Later, she began feuding with Becky Lynch in a high-profile rivalry for the RAW Women's Championship but failed to capture the gold. Over the years, she was repackaged on several occasions but couldn't win over the fans as a face or a heel.

The new regime, handled by Triple H, has been focused on Evans' eventual return with weeks of vignettes. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe believes that Hunter should not be pushing a star who makes controversial statements about Autism and can't pull off any gimmick. Check it out:

Mr.Late.Night @Latertonight @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE How many gimmick changes does it take for the WWE to realize that she's a charisma vacuum? She didn't work as the Sassy Southern Belle. She didn't work with her military sob story (that led to her yelling for the crowd to show her respect). Do they think she can pull this off? @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE How many gimmick changes does it take for the WWE to realize that she's a charisma vacuum? She didn't work as the Sassy Southern Belle. She didn't work with her military sob story (that led to her yelling for the crowd to show her respect). Do they think she can pull this off?

Cam R. @Camking2189 @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE How many times have y'all repackaged her, and it didn't work. The military gimmicks aren't working for her. Just give it up already. @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE How many times have y'all repackaged her, and it didn't work. The military gimmicks aren't working for her. Just give it up already.

Wrestling Negrodamus @WrestNegrodamus When "Vince Retired" Triple H basically had inherited 2 main things...



1. Find another way to push Lacey Evans

2. Keep Xia Li employed to please China When "Vince Retired" Triple H basically had inherited 2 main things...1. Find another way to push Lacey Evans2. Keep Xia Li employed to please China

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Sassy Souther Bell on the blue brand.

Triple H could be bringing back Sgt. Slaughter as Lacey Evans' coach/manager on WWE SmackDown

After becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H began making massive changes to all brands, including the return of popular characters and gimmicks that were developed by superstars during their days on NXT.

Lacey Evans' NXT run was not as memorable compared to her main roster run under the previous regime of Vince McMahon. However, Evans was taken off TV after the new regime was born.

Recently, WWE has been airing vignettes for Lacey Evans, indicating that Evans is returning to her roots. In her latest promo, she was seen using the Cobra Clutch submission move.

SGT SLAUGHTER @_SgtSlaughter 🏻Keep This In Mind Maggot: Once YOU Arrive “There’s Only 2 Ways Out of MY Command☠️On YOUR Feet or In A Ditty Bag, An Itty, Bitty, Ditty Bag” GOT IT Have I Made Myself Clear Jarhead Listen Up ⁦ @LaceyEvansWWE ⁩ & Listen Up Real Good🫵🏻YOU Want Coordinates To Camp Slaughter🏻Keep This In Mind Maggot: Once YOU Arrive “There’s Only 2 Ways Out of MY Command☠️On YOUR Feet or In A Ditty Bag, An Itty, Bitty, Ditty Bag” GOT ITHave I Made Myself Clear Jarhead Listen Up ⁦@LaceyEvansWWE⁩ & Listen Up Real Good🫵🏻YOU Want Coordinates To Camp Slaughter💪🏻Keep This In Mind Maggot: Once YOU Arrive “There’s Only 2 Ways Out of MY Command☠️On YOUR Feet or In A Ditty Bag, An Itty, Bitty, Ditty Bag” GOT IT‼️Have I Made Myself Clear Jarhead⁉️ https://t.co/spTJuLEfLZ

The move is synonymous with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, who could possibly be returning to WWE programming as Evans' on-screen Coach/Manager in the near future.

Do you think Triple H should stop pushing Lacey Evans? Sound off in the comments section below.

