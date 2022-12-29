Jim Cornette is a veteran of WWE and the world of pro wrestling as a whole. The former booker had his fair share of rivalries throughout his career. Cornette revealed that while he didn’t like Shawn Michaels back in the 90s, he never truly hated him.

Michaels was different back during the 1990s. As he has himself admitted to, his backstage attitude was a big issue at the time. Even though he was considered one of the best inside the ring, he rubbed a lot of the people the wrong way outside of it.

Speaking on his podcast, WWE veteran Jim Cornette was asked if he still hated Shawn Michaels. To this, he replied that he never truly hated Michaels. He also said that while The Heartbreak kid was a gifted talent, he was very nasty to him and his friends back in the day.

''I don't know if I ever hated Shawn Michaels. I never felt about him like I do about a s**tstain or Donald Trump or any egregious, excremental excuse for a human being. He was a great worker, and I've said that. Great f*cking performer in the ring, just a goddamn annoying f*cking primadonna motherf*cker to be around, nasty to all my friends during the 90s and then found God,'' said Cornette [0:34-1:10]

Jim Cornette on Shawn Michaels being unprofessional

Jim Cornette further stated that he never wished ill upon Michaels and that he never had problems watching The Showstopper's matches in the ring. It was only the crass jokes and DX reunions that he couldn't tolerate.

“It was just an annoying f*cking period of time in my life and a goddamn unprofessional f*ck to be around to get along with or deal with,” said Cornette

Shawn Michaels turned a new leaf when he returned to WWE in 2002. He had become religious and given up on his previous bad habits. His changed persona was much easier to work with and he became one of the more popular superstars backstage.

