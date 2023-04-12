"Just killing the poor guy" - Former writer blasts WWE's creative direction for Cody Rhodes

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the company's potential plans for Cody Rhodes moving forward.

Rhodes failed to take down Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after some interference from The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The next night on RAW, he tried to take on Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match and was joined by Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast had a change of mind and attacked The American Nightmare before the bout started.

On a brand new episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer mentioned that Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 39 and Lesnar's assault the next night on RAW severely impacted The American Nightmare's momentum. He conceded that if Rhodes could possibly take down The Beast at Backlash, it would all work out, and then he could resume his quest for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"Oh, they're just killing poor Cody. Just killing the poor guy. I mean, look, if he gets to go over Brock Lesnar in Puerto Rico at Backlash, then okay. Then you're saving it because he's beating Brock Lesnar, and then you let him go after Roman again." [15:00 - 15:21]

Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar

This past week on RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed Lesnar's brutal attack on him last week. The American Nightmare mentioned that he was dismayed by the loss at WrestleMania and even more embarrassed after Brock Lesnar turned on him and laid him out before he could get some retribution.

Cody Rhodes then closed his promo by challenging Lesnar to face him in a singles encounter at WWE Backlash. The 37-year-old star admitted that he could be in for the beating of a lifetime but made it clear that he wanted to fight The Beast.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will accept Rhodes' challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes