"Just let me WRESTLE" - Current WWE Superstar begs Triple H to give her a chance 

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has taken to social media to beg Triple H to allow her to show him what she is capable of as her birthday wish.

As the 24/7 Champion, Dana Brooke believed she was helping to push the title to new heights by defending it whenever needed and in some of the most unique ways.

Since the Championship was officially retired several weeks ago, Brooke has become frustrated at the fact that all her work has been for nothing and is now looking to prove to her new boss that she deserves a place in the Women's Division.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish https://t.co/1EWxPXza0s

Brooke celebrates her 34th birthday on Tuesday, November 29, and has now publicly asked the new head of creative to give her a chance.

Dana Brooke hasn't been given a fair shot in WWE over the years

Brooke was a bodybuilder before making her way to WWE. She signed with the company in 2013 and was able to adapt and learn a new craft. During her nine + years with the promotion, she could only capture the 24/7 title and was never taken seriously in the Women's Division.

Instead, Brooke has always been seen as a jobber, even though she believes that she is the reason why the 24/7 Championship remained relevant.

One of the most hardest working women in the industry.



#SurvivorSeries Dana Brooke appreciation post.One of the most hardest working women in the industry. Dana Brooke appreciation post. One of the most hardest working women in the industry.#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/GpPe0nfiVP

Brooke is part of the RAW roster and is now hoping that she will be given a chance to wrestle on tomorrow night's show, which could then catapult her into a feud. The issue is that there are so many women in the division at the moment that the company is finding it hard to cater to all of them.

Several women are also out of action, including Naomi, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Candice LeRae, and Carmella.

Do you think WWE should push Dana Brooke in the Women's Division? Have your say in the comments section below...

