"Just one of those nights" - Wrestling star recalls how one bad match with The Undertaker got tag team fired from WWE

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently spoke about KroniK's infamous tag team match against Kane and The Undertaker.

KroniK clashed with the Brothers of Destruction at Unforgiven 2001 at the height of the Invasion angle. At the time, Richards accused Kane and The Phenom for the breakup of his previous faction, Right to Censor.

As a manager for KroniK, he looked to seek revenge. However, the match descended into chaos and is regarded as one of the worst matches of all time.

In an exclusive interview with WSI, Stevie Richards stated that it was a freak incident and things just went out of hand suddenly. He claimed that all four stars involved were great workers, but it did not translate in the match.

"I remember that match, man. That was pretty rough and I don't understand why. These guys knew each other, they're big guys, and everybody was a good worker. Just one of those nights, man. It was weird," Richards said.

Richards even reasoned that all four men were behemoths, and that could have been a factor in the match turning out to be a dismal experience for everyone.

"Sometimes when you work and you got four guys that size in the ring, even if they can work, it's much different from a David and Goliath thing. A little guy can bump around and keep the pace of the match very, very fast. So maybe that's why what happened." [From 0:48 - 1:43]

You can watch the full interview here:

The match effectively ended KroniK's WWE career

The duo of Brian Adams and Bryan Clark were raising hell in WCW during the last few days of the promotion. The team moved to WWE during the whole Invasion angle in 2001.

They started a rivalry with Kane and The Undertaker, leading to the brothers losing their WWE Tag Team Championships to the Dudley Boys. The two teams had their blowout match at Unforgiven.

Wrestling Disasters @WWEDisasters



Oh look Stevie Richards got a payday.



How bad is this match you ask? Wellll it’s the first and only PPV match for Kronik.... THAT BAD! #raw #undertaker itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the… KRONIK VS THE BROTHERS OF DESTRUCTIONOh look Stevie Richards got a payday.How bad is this match you ask? Wellll it’s the first and only PPV match for Kronik.... THAT BAD! #wwe KRONIK VS THE BROTHERS OF DESTRUCTIONOh look Stevie Richards got a payday.How bad is this match you ask? Wellll it’s the first and only PPV match for Kronik.... THAT BAD! #wwe #raw #undertaker itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the… https://t.co/Haw3E96s2b

After the encounter, the two stars were given the ultimatum to move back to developmental or get fired. Clark rejected the offer and was fired. Adams stayed with the company for a few years and then parted ways.

What are your memories of KroniK in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WSI and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes