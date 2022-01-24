"Just passing that along" - Corey Graves opens up about recent changes in his mental health

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves is spending a lot less time on social media as of late.

Over the years, The Savior of Misbehavior has lived up to his NXT nickname by finding himself in hot water with the WWE Universe over comments made on Twitter.

Now it appears he might believe it's simply better to reduce "screen time" altogether. The former WWE 24/7 Champion took to social media to reveal that by spending less time on things with screens, his overall mood has greatly improved, tweeting out:

"I've noticed lately that as my 'screen time' decreases, my general mood has been elevated. Just passing that along to anybody who may need it. Take care of your own mind first."

Corey Graves has been cleared to compete by WWE

With the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble less than a week away, there is no shortage of speculation about who the mystery entrants will be in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

Earlier this month, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Graves had been cleared to compete for WWE once again.

This has opened up discussion among the WWE Universe if Graves could enter this year's Royal Rumble match on January 29.

It wouldn't be the first time that someone at the commentary table during the show entered the Royal Rumble match, so it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

What are your thoughts on Graves' tweet? Would you like to see him get back into a WWE ring in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

