"Just not pay attention to it" - WWE star Liv Morgan opens up about how she deals with bullying (Exclusive)

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently discussed how she deals with bullying and keeps her spirits up.

One of the biggest banes of social media is that users can write whatever they want to, irrespective of how hurtful it could be. Many celebrities have been a victim of the same as they are constantly judged for all their choices, with every part of their lives being put under the scanner.

The life of a WWE Superstar is no different, as they are always in the public eye. Unwanted trolls are lurking around to share their opinions, which can have an adverse effect on the mental health of those it is being directed at.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Liv Morgan mentioned that she deals with a lot of cyberbullying on a day-to-day basis. The 28-year-old explained that she tries to ignore such trolls and diverts her attention to the things that matter.

"My experience with bullying has been a lot of cyberbullying in my career, like 'you're never gonna be a champion, you're not big enough, strong enough.' I just try to zone out, tune out, just not pay attention to it. Does it bother me sometimes? Yes. But how others see me is not my truth. So I just try to stick to just doing what I know and have fun while doing it," said Liv Morgan. (0:52 - 1:16)

WWE star Xavier Woods on childhood bullying

In the same chat, Xavier Woods looked back at the time when he was a kid and dreamt of becoming a WWE Superstar. He revealed that a lot of his peers at the time discouraged him due to his physique.

However, Woods added that he stuck to his guns, which eventually led him to the path of joining the global juggernaut.

"When I told everybody that I wanted to be a WWE Superstar, I was like the smallest kid in the group; everybody told me you're not gonna make it; you're not good enough; you're big enough; you're not fast enough. So being able to know what I wanted, which had nothing to do with what they wanted, that completly tuned everything out for me because anything that's gonna help me get towards my goal, take the right step towards what I want, dream wise, accomplishment wise, if it's not helpful, it's pushed to the side, " said Xavier Woods. (1:51 - 2:19)

Liv Morgan will be in action at WrestleMania 39, where she teams up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Natalya & Shotzi, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green in a four-way match.

