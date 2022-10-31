"Just to show him I can work" - Former WWE star recalls training with The Undertaker for a major match (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently looked back at training with The Undertaker for one of the latter's iconic WrestleMania matches.

The Deadman is arguably one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer's long and distinguished career from 1990 to 2020 boasts countless classics that fans still watch.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 opened up about training with The Undertaker more than a decade back. The 39-year-old revealed that the former WWE Champion once came down to FCW.

EC3 added that upon spotting the legendary performer, he consciously began working with a performer bigger than him (Titus O'Neil) to impress him.

"I think it was WrestleMania 27 or 28. He came down to FCW, and he was walking around, and we were just practicing, and Taker was here; we didn't know. I tagged, and I found the biggest guy, and I just started working a big guy, an aggressive heel, someone I could sell for. And he was watching. I think it was Titus O'Neil, so I can't believe I got out of that alive. So I'm working a big guy just to show him I can work."

EC3 then recalled receiving a call from WWE, asking him if he could train with The Undertaker for one of his upcoming WrestleMania matches.

"A month later, we get a call, 'Hey, Undertaker wants to train for WrestleMania. Can you come in on Saturday and work with him?' And I said, 'Yes, that would be cool, of course,'" said EC3. (1:17 - 2:02)

Check out the full video below:

EC3 on learning valuable insights from The Undertaker

Furthermore, the former NXT star added that Heath Slater, Fandango, and Mideon also came down to help train The Undertaker apart from him.

He revealed that most of the session involved him and other youngsters picking The Deadman's brain while occasionally doing a spot here and there.

"We had about three to four hours of hanging out. A lot of it was just talking to him and getting insight on him on the business. Then occasionally, we'll run a couple of spots, and then he went on a long tirade of talking; it was just like first-class education. I'll never forget; I was sitting under the tree and he got up after talking, he corrects his neck twice and hits two ropes, does a back bump, and he's like 'I'm ready for Mania' and walked out. That was his training," added EC3. (2:03 - 2:48)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



The greatest character of all time.



What. A. Career.



#ThankYouTaker The Undertaker officially takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.The greatest character of all time.What. A. Career. The Undertaker officially takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.The greatest character of all time.What. A. Career. #ThankYouTaker https://t.co/FOgqpmXK8A

The Phenom was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, and it's safe to say his work will continue to influence generations of talent.

What's your favorite match of The Undertaker's illustrious career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes