"Just something completely profound" - Former MVP protege misses working with WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Percy Watson recently spoke about his time away from the company and whether he missed performing in front of a live audience.

Watson was signed to the company back in 2009, where he began his journey working through the developmental brand FCW. After that, he made a name for himself in NXT as a "Rookie" working under the guidance of MVP.

He also served as the commentator on the black and gold brand till 2019, before his exit.

In a recent UnSKripted podcast, Watson mentioned that being in the WWE was a different feeling. He acknowledged that he grew up loving football but performing in front of a wrestling audience was a different rush altogether.

"Yeah man, I do. There's a different type of energy in wrestling and sports entertainment specifically with WWE that you just can't find in any other sport. I don't think it's no secret, my first love was football. It was the first sport I played. It took me to college, took me to pros. But that being said, in WWE, performing like that in front of a live audience, it's just something completely profound and completely different." [From 19:15 - 19:45]

You can watch the full interview here:

Percy Watson also spoke about his time on commentary in WWE

During his second stint in the company, Percy Watson served as the voice of NXT. He worked with the likes of Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, and even Nigel McGuinness, calling some of the most spectacular moments in the history of the developmental brand.

"From the aspect of commentary, being the mouthpiece of a particular show, that's almost even bigger. You are the spokesman of that show. You're relaying everything to the audience at home. You're that voice. It was cool man. And to answer your question, long story short, absolutely I miss it for sure." [From 19:57 - 20:22]

What did you think of Percy Watson during his time in the company? Would you like to see a return? Sound off in the comments section below.

