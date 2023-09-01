"Just stay home" - Bayley sends a message to 41-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to Twitter to take a jibe at a fellow star.

Asuka lost her Women's title to Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2023. Mere seconds later, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Belair to win the title.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been having an amusing back-and-forth with Damage CTRL's Bayley on Twitter lately. She has shared a bunch of edited pictures and clips of the 34-year-old star and herself over the past few days. She recently posted a picture of what seems like a place where she's staying at the moment. The Role Model responded to the photo and told her to stay home.

Bayley is a big fan of Asuka

In real life, Bayley has had nothing but praise for The Empress of Tomorrow in past interviews. Earlier this year, the Superstar Ratings in WWE 2K23 were revealed on an edition of UpUpDownDown. She had major praise for Asuka and had the following to say about her:

"She’s just the best. If I were to choose, she should be at a 95. She’s the best. She’s been doing this for so long and consistent and can do it better than any of us could ever dream of. She’s never slowed down. Even when she’s hurt she’s like, ‘I’m fine,’ and I see her limping and I’m like, ‘No, you’re not.' She’s incredible and she’s constantly evolving." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Role Model has done incredibly well for herself ever since making her big return at last year's SummerSlam event. Following a year of absence, she made her return along with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The trio was later given the moniker of Damage CTRL.

