'Justice will be served'- 36-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to his old rival

WWE Superstar Dijak has sent a message to his old rival Wes Lee ahead of their clash next week.

Dijak made his return to WWE last year when he attacked Wes Lee on an episode of NXT. He later defeated Tony D'Angelo in a number-one contender's match and earned a shot at Wes Lee's NXT North American Championship. This led to a match for the championship at Vengeance Day earlier this year.

The duo delivered the best match of the event. Lee successfully retained his championship after D'Angelo and Stacks interfered to cost Dijak the match. Six months later, Dijak and Lee are set to renew their rivalry. They will face each other in a number one contender's match to earn the opportunity to face NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

Ahead of their match next week, Dijak has sent a message to his rival stating that justice will be served and retribution will be dealt.

Check the tweet below:

It will be interesting to see which of these two men advances to face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hails Wes Lee

WWE legend and NXT commentator Booker T has showered praises on the former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion talked about Wes Lee. He admitted that he wasn't sold on Lee initially, but having seen him evolve has undoubtedly turned him into a fan.

"Such a performer man, that dude is such an extraordinary talent. Wes Lee didn't have my vote when I first came to NXT. I thought he was a one-dimensional guy who was gonna go out there and do flips and pretty much that was it. But you can tell Wes Lee's been in a fight before," said Booker T.

He added,

"You can tell he's been in a couple scraps and his performance definitely tells me that, so when he goes out and do it the way he has over the past three, four, five months, good god man, he's been delivering some of the most awesome performances, so I give Wes Lee top notch." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Wes Lee is set to face Dijak in an NXT Championship number one contender's match next week.

Who do you think is going to come out on top? Let us know in the comments.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee