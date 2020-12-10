Sting made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite. As Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes and Arn Anderson were being laid out in the middle of the ring by Team Taz, the lights went off and Sting came out. It was a jaw-dropping moment for both fans in the arena and those watching at home as we saw Team Taz quickly scamper and leave the ring.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Sting was back to talk to Tony Schiavone, with Cody Rhodes also present in the ring. After briefly reminiscing with Schiavone about their time spent in WCW, it was Cody Rhodes and Sting in the ring.

.@Sting made it clear he's not going anywhere but we still don't know why he's here - THE MYSTERY #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TE32BZpxlw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 10, 2020

Sting said he wasn't in All Elite Wrestling for Cody Rhodes before confirming that he was officially signed with AEW and that he would be around for a long time.

Justin Credible opens up about Sting's AEW debut

Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible was interviewed on The Hannibal TV on YouTube. During the interview, Credible was asked about his thoughts on Sting making his AEW debut recently. Credible explained why he was such a big fan of Sting being in AEW:

I think Sting in AEW is awesome. I love what's going on in AEW. I think they really... last week's show did more for them than the past six months combined. Not only with Sting coming in unexpectedly but also with Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and the announcement of IMPACT. It really just opens up wrestling to a lot of cool stuff and if you think about it, IMPACT Wrestling was kind of coming up in the ratings again and if you hadn't heard of IMPACT Wrestling in a while it seems like in the past four or five months, they've started to do a lot better again. So it really sees like everything is coming together nicely and I'm really excited to see where they go from here. It's going to be very interesting.

Advertisement

Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW according to reports. Sting seems set to be a regular on AEW television going forward although we don't really have too many details just yet.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling