Justin Credible had multiple runs in WWE, first as Aldo Montoya in the New Generation Era before later returning in 2001 and later again in 2006. Credible is probably his best known for his run in ECW before WWE bought the promotion in 2001. He is a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and is also an eight-time WWE Hardcore Champion.

Former WWE Superstar Justin Credible says that JBL was a bully backstage

A number of Superstars have spoken up over the years about how JBL was a bully backstage back in the day. These Superstars include the likes on Renee Dupree and Chris Masters as well as former announcer Joey Styles. During a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible was asked about his thoughts on JBL and what he was like backstage back in the day. Credible called JBL a 'really big bully' and said that guys like him were a big problem with pro wrestling in the past. Credible added that JBL's backstage behavior would not be tolerated in WWE today. Credible also described the former WWE Champion as 'mean spirited':

He's a bully, you know, I think he's a really big bully. I think, back in the day, he's what the problem was with pro wrestling. Guys like him were a problem. Guys like JBL are the problem. He would bully, he would say things and do things that you couldn't get away with today. He was just a mean spirited dude and that's all I could say. He's just not a good person.

JBL wrestled for the company for over two decades and is a former WWE Champion. He's also a three-time Tag Team Champion in WWE as a part of the APA. JBL recently appeared at WWE Survivor Series as a part of The Undertaker's farewell.

