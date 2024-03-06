Kabuki Warriors make blockbuster return to NXT at Roadblock: end 1589-day WWE streak

The Kabuki Warriors returned to NXT Roadblock and picked up a blockbuster win.

The Kabuki Warriors have been a force to be reckoned with since they joined Damage CTRL. Asuka and Kairi Sane won the Women's Tag Team Championship and also played a pivotal role in getting former leader Bayley out of the faction.

Since then, Asuka and Kairi Sane have looked unstoppable in the ring. They have defeated and laid waste to anyone they have faced. So far, their title reign has been off to a very promising start.

However, they were set for a tough challenge when they defended their titles against Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria. This was the first time that the Women's Tag Team Title was being defended in NXT since October 31, 2023. Despite only teaming together for the second time, Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria brought the fight to the champs.

They even came close to winning. However, Lyra accidentally kicked Paxley in the face, allowing Asuka and Kairi Sane to pick up the win. This is only the second time that Asuka and Kairi Sane have teamed up on NXT. The last time they competed on NXT was back in October 2019.

Following the match, Valkyria was on the receiving end of a brutal attack by Roxanne Perez, which means that this rivalry is far from over.

