Kabuki Warriors retain tag titles in controversial manner on WWE RAW

The Kabuki Warriors managed to hang onto their tag titles in a questionable manner tonight on WWE RAW.

Ever since the Kabuki Warriors reunited, it seemed only a matter of time before they would go after the Women's Tag Team Championship. Asuka and Kairi Sane have since lived up to their expectations when they captured the titles from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Since then, they have had no shortage of challengers and have defended their gold against all comers. Last week, they defended the titles against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, and this week on RAW, they were set to defend against their toughest opponents yet: Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Tonight on the red brand, Baszler and Stark brought the fight to Asuka and Sane. They even came close to winning the titles when Stark hit the Z360, and Baszler followed it with the running knee. However, the Empress of Tomorrow was able to save her partner.

Shayna then locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Sane, but Dakota Kai held the leg of the Queen of Spades, distracting her and allowing the champions to pick up the win.

It looks like as long as Damage CTRL is at ringside, Asuka and Kairi Sane will be Women's Tag Team Champions.

