Kairi Sane accidentally teases betraying fellow WWE Superstar following recent return 

Kairi Sane returned to WWE SmackDown this week and surprisingly forgave Bayley for her actions a few years ago ahead of her departure from the Stamford-based company.

The Japanese star joined forces with Asuka later in the night but then went on to Twitter and interestingly liked a status that many fans had posted. A fan noted that Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane were all using Bayley until the time came that they no longer needed her, then they would turn against her, and Sane liked the tweet.

It could have been an accident since she liked all of the tweets she was mentioned in on SmackDown, but it is quite interesting if she is already hinting at turning against Bayley just days after her return.

It is likely that the group will work cohesively for the next few months, especially inside the Survivor Series Women's WarGames Match, but when Dakota Kai is able to wrestle again, she could take Bayley's current place.

IYO SKY, along with Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai, have seemingly begun recruiting their own unstoppable WWE team

IYO SKY was not surprised when she saw Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel 2023, which means that she planned for her to come and help her, like Bayley's backup was not enough during her match. On SmackDown, both SKY and Bayley were shocked about Asuka's actions, but it was made clear that Bayley is no longer in the loop with her own team.

The Role Model was the one who put the group together and has been teasing taking the Women's Championship away from SKY for several months. Dakota Kai and IYO have always been on the same page, but they appear to have finally started to plot behind Bayley's back, and now, since Kairi Sane has returned to the Stamford-based promotion as well, it could result in the whole group turning against her in the style of Evolution.

