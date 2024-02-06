Kairi Sane and Asuka retain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW after Damage CTRL's breakup

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Kairi Sane and Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Last week on SmackDown, the champions attacked their former teammate Bayley, who proceeded to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Role Model is seemingly now a babyface, and she's no longer part of the villainous group.

Asuka and Katana Chance started the match on RAW this week. The Empress of Tomorrow took down Katana after coming off the ropes. Several female tag teams were watching the match backstage. Chance slapped Asuka, and the latter hit her with several Kowada-style kicks.

Katana tagged in Kayden Carter, who caused a collision between The Kabuki Warriors at ringside. Chance then took out the champion with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Sane tagged in and botched a move off the top rope.

Katana Chance made the hot tag, ran into the ring, tripped Kairi, and hit The Empress with a dropkick. She then hit Sane with several kicks in the corner and jumped on the latter after hanging her on the middle rope.

Expand Tweet

Chance and Carter tried to hit the Keg Stand, but Kairi intercepted. She sent Kayden into the ring steps, got the tag, and hit Katana with an assisted Insane Elbow to win the match. The Kabuki Warriors retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Which team do you think will dethrone The Kabuki Warriors? Sound off in the comments below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE