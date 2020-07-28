Kairi Sane bids farewell to WWE with an emotional statement after attack on RAW

Kairi Sane is officially done with the WWE, and the Pirate Princess issued an emotional statement in a series of tweets following the attack on RAW.

Here's what Sane posted on Twitter, in which she thanked everyone who was part of her WWE journey.

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀

was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane☺️⚓️

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

Kairi Sane's final RAW appearance

Advertisement

Sasha Banks defeated Asuka via count-out to become the new RAW Women's Champion on the latest episode of the Red brand.

The finish of the match saw Bayley viciously attack Kairi Sane backstage during the match. Asuka rushed backstage to help her friend and in the process, ended up getting counted out by the referee.

The finish positioned Asuka as a strong babyface while also effectively writing Sane off WWE TV.

The rumors of Kairi Sane leaving WWE have been doing the rounds for a while now, and sadly for her fans, they were all true.

Kairi Sane signed a WWE contract in 2017, and during her three-year stint in the company, The Pirate Princess won the NXT Women's and the Women's Tag Team titles.

Kairi Sane's sudden WWE departure has undoubtedly caught everyone off guard, but the exit was reportedly in the works for the past few months. WWE did try to convince her to re-sign, but the 31-year-old Superstar had made up her mind to leave the company and go back to Japan to be with her husband.

Asuka should ideally continue her feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley leading into SummerSlam, but the fans will surely miss the Kabuki Warriors together.

We at Sportskeeda wish Kairi Sane all the very best for her future endeavours.