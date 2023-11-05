Kairi Sane breaks silence after her surprise return at WWE Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel 2023, Kairi Sane made her return to WWE and helped IYO SKY to retain the Women's Championship.

SKY was in action against Bianca Belair, who made her return to WWE programming a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The EST was sidelined after a brutal backstage attack by Damage CTRL.

Following Sane's surprise return to the Stamford-based promotion, she took to social media to send a two-word message.

"I'm back," wrote Sane.

Check out Sane's message following her return to WWE:

Amid Sane's return to WWE, she seems to have allied with SKY, who accidentally hit Bayley at Crown Jewel, leading to further tension within The Damage CTRL.

The Genius Of The Sky is still officially a part of Bayley's faction alongside Dakota Kai.

Kairi Sane returned to WWE after a two-year absence

Kairi Sane initially signed a three-year contract with WWE in 2017, departing World Wonder Ring Stardom in the process.

She started in NXT, where she became the NXT Women's Champion and held the title for 71 days before losing it back to Shayna Baszler on October 28, 2018. The Pirate Princess was then called up to the main roster, where she teamed up with Asuka.

The duo was collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors. The team of Asuka and Sane won the Women's Tag Team Championships.

In December 2021, Sane departed WWE and returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom. Simultaneously, she also started competing under New Japan Pro Wrestling, and at the Historic X-Over pay-per-view, the 35-year-old became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion by beating Mayu Iwatani.

Sane dropped the title to Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks in WWE, who ended the former's title reign at 90 days.

