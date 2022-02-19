"I was very nervous at first" - Kairi Sane on teaming with Asuka in WWE

KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, has opened up about tagging with former RAW Women's Champion Asuka in WWE.

The two stars were part of a tag team called the Kabuki Warriors. They held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once during their run on Monday Night RAW. It was recently announced that KAIRI made her return to the Japanese women's pro wrestling promotion, Stardom.

During a recent interview with Proresu TODAY, KAIRI stated that she was happy teaming up with Asuka, although she was nervous at first.

"I was happy from the bottom of my heart [teaming with Asuka]... I was very nervous at first, and she was a big senior and someone I admired. I was very nervous, but she was very kind and friendly, and said with a smile, ‘If you have any questions, just ask!’ Since I was a heel, I thought I would be booed more, but I was surprised at how many people cheered me on. I think people accepted our new style, or the fact that we broke new ground. We had a lot of fun doing it, and we laughed a lot backstage," KAIRI said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

KAIRI says she spoke to Paul Heyman about changing her and Asuka's presentation

The former Women's Tag Team Champion had a pirate gimmick in WWE, while The Emperors of Tomorrow was portrayed a dominant and dangerous warrior. Asuka is one of the most decorated female stars in the company's history, as she's the second-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion.

KAIRI said she spoke to then-Executive Director of Monday RAW, Paul Heyman, about changing the Kabuki Warriors from pirates to Japanese style.

"I’ve worked with a lot of people in the past, but I like to adapt to their style. I often think about what kind of tag team would be comfortable for both [wrestlers], and what would bring out the best in their characters. So I talked to Paul Heyman about changing the image of the Kabuki Warriors from pirates to Japanese style, to give them a sense of unity," said KAIRI.

KAIRI is scheduled to make her in-ring return for Stardom on March 26th. Her former partner, Asuka, is still out of action due to injury in WWE.

