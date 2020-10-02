Kairi Sane gives an update on her future with WWE

WWE Superstar, Kairi Sane, left WWE a few months ago after a four-year-long stint with the company. Kairi Sane decided to move back to Japan with her husband and hence left WWE. During his time, she became a fan-favorite and left the WWE Universe wanting more when it was revealed that she was leaving the company.

Kairi Sane finally gave an update via her Twitter account revealed that she has moved back to Japan. She further stated that she will continue to train and support WWE from Japan.

Greeting from Japan!! WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here. I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here.

I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here.💪🏻

Kairi Sane's last WWE appearance

Kairi Sane started her WWE career with a massive victory in the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. Her other list of accomplishments during her time in WWE includes winning the NXT Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with the current RAW Women's Champion, Asuka.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️

Kairi Sane's last WWE appearance took place on Monday Night RAW earlier this year in July. Bayley attacked her backstage, leading to Asuka leave her RAW Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks midway to save her friend.

Several WWE Superstars and fans thanked the Pirate Princess after her last appearance for all the great memories. It is unclear when we will see Kairi Sane back in a wrestling ring.