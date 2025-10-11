Kairi Sane legitimately forgets spot at Crown Jewel: WWE official forced to interfere

Kairi Sane was part of one of the biggest matches of the weekend when she took on Rhea Ripley and her former teammate Iyo Sky alongside Asuka. It was a huge match for both sides, but it seems that Sane could have run into some issues mid-way through the match. Official Jessika Carr was forced to step in and hand Kairi Sane some instructions that were heard by the watching crowd and the ones at home watching on Netflix. As seen from the video, Carr told Sane that she needed to go over and hit Rhea Ripley, since she was seemingly unaware of what was next. Kairi Sane was pinned by Iyo Sky at WWE Crown Jewel: PerthKairi Sane didn't bode well later in the match since Rhea Ripley was able to hit a RipTide on Kairi before Iyo Sky hit an Over The Moonsault to pick up the win. Sane has seemingly been seen as the weak link in her team because Asuka has been pushing for her to turn heel, but she still appears to be on the fence. Sane was pushing for Sky to apologise to Asuka and reunite her family, but it was made clear ahead of Crown Jewel that this wasn't going to be possible. Asuka is clearly the dominant part of the group, and it's clear that The Empress will not be happy with how the ending of the match went down on Australia. Asuka will definitely take out her frustration on Sane, since she wanted to be able to win this match and prove that her group was better without Iyo Sky. That being said, she knew that Ripley was in her home country and she knew that it would be a struggle to be able to overcome The Erradicator on her own turf.