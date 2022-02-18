Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane makes her return to wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Hojo (f.ka. Kairi Sane) has surprised the wrestling world by returning to the all-women's Japanese promotion, Stardom.

Sane was part of WWE as a performer for four years and spent one year as an ambassador for the company in Japan. During her time with WWE, she won the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament, the NXT Women's title and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with fellow countrywoman, Asuka.

Since her departure from WWE, fans have been speculating her next career move. Kairi Sane's return was announced for an event at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo recently during a press conference.

STARDOM English Updates @STARDOM_ENG The mystery signing everyone has been speculating about is...



The returning Pirate Princess, Kairi Hojo!! The mystery signing everyone has been speculating about is...The returning Pirate Princess, Kairi Hojo!! https://t.co/LbPyzBtIn5

Although she has not been given an opponent just yet, Sane was attacked by the heel stable known as 'Oedo Tai', possibly setting up a confrontation between the two later down the line.

We Are Stardom @we_are_stardom Oedo Tai attacked KAIRI at the end of the press conference. You can bet this isn't the end of it! Oedo Tai attacked KAIRI at the end of the press conference. You can bet this isn't the end of it! https://t.co/6ft23aZpUP

Stardom was the promotion where Kairi Sane trained to be a wrestler and made her pro debut, therefore her allegiance to the company is deeply personal.

With a huge following gained from her time in WWE, Sane will bring a massive audience to Stardom for their event in Tokyo at the end of March.

Kairi Sane was considered for the 2022 Royal Rumble

Despite being in Japan and not appearing since July 2020, many within WWE considered bringing in the Pirate Princess for this year's Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

According to Fightful Select, Sane was considered "quite a bit" by the WWE to make a one-off appearance at the Rumble event.

Although she never made her return at the Royal Rumble, the former NXT Women's Champion left WWE in a very professional manner, with many superstars wishing her well for the future.

What was your favorite moment of the Pirate Princess in WWE? What are you looking to see from her next? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh