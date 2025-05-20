Kairi Sane reacts after doctor rushes 31-year-old injured star to the back on WWE RAW

Kairi Sane has shared a heartfelt message addressed to a WWE star who suffered an injury on tonight's episode of RAW. Sane and Zoey Stark competed in a Triple Threat Match on the red brand, with Rhea Ripley being the third combatant.

On RAW, Zoey Stark, Rhea Ripley, and Kairi Sane competed in a Triple Threat Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier. At one point during the contest, Stark went for a Missile Dropkick on Sane and ended up hurting her knee in the process. Sane and Ripley continued the match, and The Nightmare picked up the big win in the end.

Now, Kairi Sane has shared a message on her X/Twitter handle, addressed to Stark. Check it out below:

"I truly hope we get to face each other again when you’re ready. Wishing you a smooth recovery. #Respect @ZoeyStarkWWE."

Zoey Stark has been receiving well-wishes from all corners of the wrestling world following the unfortunate events of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. WWE personnel had to carry the 31-year-old star to the back after she suffered an injury. An update on Stark's condition is bound to come out in the coming hours, and here's hoping she is doing well.

