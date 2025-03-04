Kairi Sane reacts to IYO SKY's game-changing title win on WWE RAW

IYO SKY is the woman of the hour following WWE RAW, where she captured the Women's World Championship for the first time. After the show, Kairi Sane reacted to The Genius of the Sky's win.

Last month, IYO SKY secured a one-on-one title shot against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship when Mami cost The Genius of the Sky a chance to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, a title change took place.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion heading into WrestleMania 41. The win changed the landscape of the women's division ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas, as Bianca Belair is currently set to face Sky for the title.

Today, Kairi Sane reacted to her Damage CTRL stablemate's win. The Pirate Princess has been away for a while, as she got injured in December 2024. The two are former tag team partners, and Sane reacted with a GIF of hugging SKY after her win on Monday Night RAW.

Kairi Sane and IYO SKY were a tag team before they appeared on WWE's main roster

A few years ago, Kairi Sane and IYO SKY were dominating the women's division on NXT. After failing to defeat Shayna Baszler, the two formed The Sky Pirates on the then-Black and Gold brand.

However, they never truly had a concrete run as the brand didn't have any titles to pursue. While they did tease a match for the titles against Bayley and Sasha Banks, the duo broke up during the annual WWE Draft.

Kairi Sane left the promotion in 2022 but returned to WWE a year later, where she reunited with IYO SKY as a member of Damage CTRL. Meanwhile, Sane reformed The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka and won gold, and SKY was the WWE Women's Champion.

Last year, the two began to team up on Monday Night RAW and had a few matches against notable names. However, Sane got injured and went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

