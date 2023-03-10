Kairi Sane reacts to being just behind superstar in the race for top spot in wrestling awards

Kairi Sane has reacted to being behind Jay White in the race for the top spot in the Sportskeeda Wrestling award for 'International Superstar of the Year.'

Sane is a name that has become synonymous with excellence in professional wrestling. This Japanese superstar has captivated audiences with her high-flying moves, quick strikes, and undeniable charisma. Her career has been nothing short of remarkable, from her early days on the Japanese wrestling scene to her stint in WWE. She has proven time and time again that she is one of the most talented and dedicated athletes in the industry.

Kairi had a phenomenal 2022, becoming the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion. Hence, many fans will consider her one of the top stars of the year.

Sportskeeda is conducting its annual Wrestling Awards, where fans get to vote across multiple categories. For the International Superstar of the Year, Kairi is in second place behind Jay White, who has also had an incredible year.

Sane took to Twitter to show how she felt about being second to Jay White. She used a smiling face emoji instead of words to describe her emotions.

Check out the tweet below:

Click here to vote for your favorite superstars at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Mercedes Mone recently defeated Kairi Sane to become the new IWGP Women's Champion

Mercedes (FKA Sasha Banks) appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom earlier this year and attacked Kairi Sane before challenging her to a match at Battle In The Valley.

The two women stole the show at the event before Mercedes Mone ended Kairi's reign as champion and became the new IWGP Women's Champion.

Now that Mercedes Mone is the IWGP Women's Champion, it is highly unlikely we will see her back in the WWE ring soon.

Who do you think is the International Superstar of the Year? Sound off in the comments section.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes