Kairi Sane reacts to SmackDown star asking "who cares" about her WWE exit

Kairi Sane has reacted to a current WWE Superstar's jibe at her on Twitter.

Sane had a successful stint in the promotion that ended in mid-2020. Her biggest achievement in the company came when she won the NXT Women's Title.

A Twitter handle recently pointed out that it had been three years since Kairi Sane left WWE. The post received a response from Sane's former rival Bayley, who said no one cares about her WWE exit.

Sane has now responded to Bayley's tweet with a bunch of smileys. Check out the exchange below:

Bayley's backstage assault on Kairi Sane was a means to write her off TV

During a RAW Women's Title match between Asuka and Sasha Banks, Bayley attacked Sane in a backstage area. Sane later revealed that she was parting ways with WWE to move back to Japan and live with her husband.

Kairi had a chat with Entame Next last year. Here's what she said about her WWE exit:

“After I moved to the U.S., my personal life was secondary to my professional life, and I was flying around and competing four times a week without a break, but then the pandemic hit, and I suddenly had time to myself. Then I took the time to do some introspection. I thought, ‘Where am I going to go from here? I had a sense of accomplishment that I had fulfilled my promise to my best friend and that I had done everything I could in my three years with WWE, and after several consultations with WWE, I decided to leave.” [H/T Diva Dirt]

Kairi has wrestled in STARDOM and NJPW since her WWE exit. She lost the IWGP Women's title to Mercedes Moné earlier this year.

