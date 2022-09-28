Former WWE star responds to fan art of Asuka asking her to return to the company 

Kairi Sane recently reacted to fan art of Asuka, asking her to return to WWE to help her deal with IYO SKY and her Damage CTRL stablemates.

Sane was a part of the global juggernaut from 2016 to 2021, where she first performed on NXT before eventually moving on to the main roster. Apart from an accomplished singles tenure with the promotion, Kairi Sane was also a part of the tag team, The Kabuki Warriors, with Asuka by her side. The duo once captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Despite the duo going their separate ways after Kairi Sane returned to Japan in 2020, fans still fondly remember her equation with Asuka. A user recently posted a stunning artwork of Asuka looking at a picture of herself and Sane, asking the latter to come back to help her smash IYO Sky and her "friends."

Responding to it, Kairi Sane shared a smiling and heart emoji:

Considering how beloved The Kabuki Warriors were, it's safe to say fans would be delighted if Kairi Sane ever returns to join forces with Asuka again.

Asuka has been teaming with Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss of late in WWE

Although Kairi Sane isn't on her side anymore, The Empress of Tomorrow is not all alone, as she has been tagging with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss lately.

The trio even competed in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle against Damage CTRL, albeit in a losing cause.

Les Gaulois du Catch @GauloisDuCatch Asuka, Bianca Belair et Alexa Bliss



6x Raw Women's Champion

4x Smackdown Women's Champion

2x Royal Rumble

2x Money in the Bank

4x WWE Women's Tag Team Champion



📸 Asuka, Bianca Belair et Alexa Bliss6x Raw Women's Champion4x Smackdown Women's Champion2x Royal Rumble2x Money in the Bank4x WWE Women's Tag Team Champion📸 https://t.co/rd0hEP5mgJ

Both sides have been engaged in a feud for a couple of months now, competing extensively on house shows and RAW.

Moreover, Asuka and Bliss joined hands during the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, where they had a decent run, falling short in the semi-finals.

Do you see Asuka and Kairi Sane ever reuniting in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far