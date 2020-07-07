Kairi Sane returns to Monday Night RAW

RAW Women's Champion Asuka had a huge surprise for Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Kairi Sane made her shocking return to RAW weeks ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The Pirate Princess is back!

At The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. However, we still have some time until then, and the Boss & Hug Connection have some more mind games to play. But they were in for a surprise in the form of Kairi Sane.

Bayley and Sasha Banks appeared on Monday Night RAW to taunt the RAW Women's Champion Asuka. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are looking to both be double champions at the end of Extreme Rules.

Asuka came to the ring area to address the Golden Role Models and brought out a special opponent for her No.1 contender. It was none other than her tag team partner Kairi Sane.

Kairi Sane battles Sasha Banks on RAW

Kairi Sane took the fight to Asuka's Extreme Rules challenger early on, lighting her up and nearly forcing an early submission. Banks and Sane battled back and forth, giving the WWE Universe a fantastic match for the first hour of Monday Night RAW.

It looked like Kairi Sane almost had it in the bag, but Bayley rushed in to knock her out of a submission, giving Sane the DQ win. Following the match, Asuka held the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in place so Sane could hit a spectacular Insane Elbow on the outside.

With Kairi Sane back, what does this mean for the RAW Women's Division? Will she play a part in the title bout at the pay-per-view? Stick with Sportskeeda for more news as we roll forward to Extreme Rules.