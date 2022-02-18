Kairi Sane on current relationship with WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane opened up about her current contract status with WWE.

Kairi Sane signed with WWE in 2016 and was introduced to fans as part of the Mae Young Classic line-up. She came out on top in the tournament, besting Shayna Bazsler in the finals and earning a shot at the NXT Women's title.

Kairi eventually won the title before being called to the main roster. While there, she worked as part of The Kabuki Warriors tag team alongside Asuka and had a single reign with the RAW Tag Team titles.

Now, the Japanese star has commented on her current relationship with WWE since returning to her native land in her new role as the company's ambassador. Talking to Big Lobe, Sane had only good things to say about WWE:

"I’m just grateful that the relationship is so good, or that it’s been much better. Even after returning to Japan, I think it was unusual for me to prepare a special position.” (H/T - WrestleTalk)

There's currently no word on if Sane will return to WWE in any kind of in-ring capacity.

Why wasn't Kairi Sane in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match?

Despite being under contract with WWE, The Pirate Princess was left out of the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match this past January. No reason was given for this, but it's likely logistical given that Sane recently moved from Japan.

Though rumors about her contract status circulated at the time, there was no official confirmation on any of them, even though Sane's Twitter bio reads "former WWE Superstar."

Sane's former partner Asuka, however, was absent from the match due to a shoulder injury sustained in July 2021.

Do you think Kairi Sane will ever get back in a WWE ring? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Abhinav Singh