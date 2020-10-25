Kairi Sane is still with WWE but in an entirely different capacity. She got married and finished up her run with WWE. Rather than opting to keep her as an in-ring performer, WWE sent her back to Japan and she is now an ambassador for WWE in the land of the rising sun.

Kairi Sane was also a vital part of 2020 as WWE was forced to adapt to the COVID-era like all forms of sports and entertainment. Unlike other sports, however, WWE never shut shop. The wheel kept on spinning and Kairi Sane was an active part of WWE programming.

In fact, Kairi Sane was a part of WrestleMania 36 where she and Asuka defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They had a long reign with the titles as well and would transition from heel to babyface before Kairi Sane was written off via an attack by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Out of character, Kairi Sane spoke to Tokyo Sports and was full of praise for her on-screen rivals on RAW. Given that Sasha Banks and Bayley were pulling double-duty on both brands, the Japanese sensation praised both women and called them the largest contributors to WWE in the COVID-19 era:

#KairiSane shoots on #Bayley vs. #SashaBanks at #HIAC on her interview w/ #ToSpo:



⚓️ Kairi thinks Bayley & Sasha are the largest contributors to #WWE amid COVID-19 as they've stayed more motivated and worked harder than any other superstars.

(cont.)https://t.co/a1YaUSFZPI — 龍月-DragonMoon-1222 (@1222Dragonmoon) October 24, 2020

@1222Dragonmoon on Twitter translated it on Twitter. The article stated that both Sasha Banks and Bayley voluntarily worked on both brands and suggested creative ideas as well.

To top it all off, they nominated themselves as Kairi Sane and The Kabuki Warriors' final opponent:

⚓️ #KairiSane reveals it was actually #Bayley & #SashaBanks who nominated themselves as the final opponents of #KabukiWarriors, which Kairi still appreciates a lot as they were always Kairi & #Asuka's dream opponents since Kabuki Warriors got the Women's Tag Titles.

(cont.) — 龍月-DragonMoon-1222 (@1222Dragonmoon) October 24, 2020

Why Kairi Sane believes that Sasha Banks and Bayley were pivotal

Now that Kairi Sane mentioned it, it's easy to understand just how important Sasha Banks and Bayley were during the COVID-era. Both women enjoyed a great deal of success during this era and it came only a year after Bayley had just started to have her character revitalized.

Ultimately, the accolades that came their way during this time was likely a reward for their hard work, and the fact that they were voluntarily working both shows while many WWE superstars simply took time away due to COVID.

It's good to see that the two women were rewarded and they will go head-to-head at Hell in a Cell 2020.