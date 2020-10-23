Kairi Sane's role for WWE Hell In A Cell revealed

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane left WWE as an active Superstar a few months ago, but is still associated with the company and will be working out of Japan for the foreseeable future. Now, it has been announced that Kairi Sane will be providing live commentary for the upcoming WWE Hell In Cell PPV.

According to a tweet posted by J Sports WWE, Kairi Sane will be providing commentary for the upcoming WWE PPV, which is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2020, and is going to feature three Hell In A Cell matches. Check out the tweet below:

Kairi Sane had a memorable stint in WWE that lasted around four years

As seen in the video above, Kairi Sane herself states that she will be doing guest commentary for the Hell In A Cell PPV. Sane was a WWE mainstay for around four years and has accomplished a lot during her time in the company. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and has also won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with Asuka on one occasion.

It was recently revealed that Kairi Sane will be working for WWE from Japan, where she now resides with her husband.