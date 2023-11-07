Kairi Sane sends confusing message to current rival following her return at WWE Crown Jewel

A couple of days after making her return at WWE Crown Jewel, Kairi Sane sent a message to her current rival on social media.

Sane was an active wrestler in WWE from 2017 to 2020 before becoming an ambassador for the company until December 2021. She then returned to Japan and began wrestling again, making appearances for World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It was widely reported that the former Pirate Princess signed back with WWE earlier this year. She finally made he return last Saturday at Crown Jewel when she helped Iyo Sky retain the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair reacted to her return on Instagram, with Kairi Sane posting a confusing response to her new rival.

"Long time no see. I missed you so much, Bianca," Sane wrote.

Kairi Sane shared this on her Instagram stories.

It's confusing because Sane could be sarcastic here and just mocking Belair on social media. It can also be endearing and a way to break kayfabe since the former NXT Women's Champion is excited to work with Belair again.

Kairi Sane is officially back with WWE

Kairi Sane is now officially part of WWE again after her profile was brought back on the company's official website. Sane will also be part of the SmackDown brand with Iyo Sky, who might need to answer some questions regarding Damage CTRL.

It will be interesting to see how WWE will handle continuity since Bayley was the one responsible for Sane being written out of the company. Bayley attacked Sane in July 2020, which could be used as fodder for what's next for all the parties involved.

There are several reports claiming that Sane and Sky could be starting their own faction and will be joined by other members. However, these are unconfirmed, and plans are always subject to change.

