Kairi Sane sends a message amid WWE injury hiatus; makes massive tease

Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane has been out of action since mid-December 2024 following an attack backstage. Sane recently sent a simple message amid her recovery, while also seemingly making teasing something for her return.

The Pirate Princess was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective on the December 16 episode of WWE RAW. She reportedly had an arm injury though there are no concrete updates on its severity or her recovery timeline. Due to the injury, she was pulled out of the WWE Women's Speed Title number one contender's tournament and the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Sane's fans are missing her presence on WWE television, with one of them stirring up debate on X, formerly known as Twitter. The user wanted people to discuss how great Sane's Spear was, which has been missing in her arsenal since she joined Damage CTRL.

Kairi Sane reshared the post, putting an ear emoji, possibly alluding that she wanted to hear the discussion about her Spear, more famously known as The Interceptor.

The Interceptor has been one of Kairi Sane's signature moves, which usually sets up her finisher, the In-Sane Elbow. She regularly used it during her stint on NXT, when he was the women's champion there. Maybe it's time for her to bring it back now that Damage CTRL are babyfaces again.

Some of the biggest stars who used Spear as a finisher or signature include Roman Reigns, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Bill Goldberg, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Bron Breakker, Rhyno, Batista, Big Show, Big E, Kaitlyn, Christian and Johnny Gargano.

Kairi Sane was seen working out in the ring in Japan

While there have not been any confirmed reports about Kairi Sane's potential return, the Damage CTRL member was in Japan last week. Sane was in the ring, doing some drills and getting some cardio done ahead of Unagi Sayaka's one-match show against Meiko Satomura inside the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The Pirate Princess was running the ropes at full speed and taking back bumps. She didn't have a sling or brace in her arms or shoulders, which is a good sign regarding her impending comeback to WWE television.

Sane is not the only Damage CTRL member out with an injury. Asuka has been sidelined due to a knee issue since May, while Dakota Kai just recently returned from a concussion.

