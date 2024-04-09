Kairi Sane sends a message to WWE star after Mark Henry makes an incredibly disturbing comment about her

Kairi Sane has shared her first message after WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry bashed her for disrespecting the business at WrestleMania XL.

At WrestleMania XL, Damage CTRL (Kairi, Dakota Kai, and Asuka) took on Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a Six-Person Tag Team match. Damage CTRL lost the match, but WWE legend Mark Henry wasn't happy with what transpired before the in-ring action started.

Mark Henry wasn't happy with Kairi Sane for staying in the ring while Jade, Bianca, and Naomi were making their entrances. In reality, Kairi did leave the ring but took about two seconds more than her stablemates. This didn't sit well with Henry, and he went on a heated rant that targeted the WWE superstar.

Shortly after, Dakota Kai took to Twitter and supported Kairi.

"I love and respect Kairi Sane/Hojo, and she loves and respects this business."

The Damage CTRL member noticed the tweet and responded with a heartfelt message acknowledging her support.

"I love and respect you too🥰 Thank you for everything," Sane wrote.

What exactly did Mark Henry say about Kairi Sane?

The World's Strongest Man didn't hold back while criticizing Kairi. He claimed he would have taken Kairi's head off if he were a woman participating in that match.

Here's what Henry said:

“Bully [Ray] and Tommy [Dreamer] both going to understand this when I say this. I’m saying if I was a girl and I was in that match and I get my entrance and I come in the ring and I wipe my feet and I stand in, step into the ring, and Kairi Sane’s a** is still walking in the ring, I’m taking her head off. Give me the f*cking ring. I’m the guy. She should have got out the f**king ring. I was so mad. You got to respect the business first. And she didn’t, but she would if I would have been in the ring.” [H/T No DQ]

Mark Henry's comments didn't sit well with most social media fans. He has been receiving massive backlash for his comments, and fans are calling for him to apologize for his disturbing remarks.

What do you think of Henry's comments targeting Kairi?

