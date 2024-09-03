Kairi Sane shares an update after suffering a gruesome injury on WWE RAW

Kairi Sane has taken to social media to provide an update on her status after sustaining an injury on WWE RAW. Her face was busted open during a match on the show.

The Pirate Princess teamed up with IYO SKY to take on Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a #1 contender's match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, were at ringside during the bout. Kairi Sane tried to hit The EST, who was at ringside, with a dive off the top rope, but it seemed like she miscalculated the jump and hit the edge of the announce table with her face.

Another unfortunate thing happened to her as Damage CTRL lost the match to The Unholy Union.

After the show ended, Kairi Sane sent out a photo of herself on X, which shows her bloodied face. Her eyelid was busted open due to the impact of the announce table. The tweet included a thumb's up emoji, which is her way of saying that she's okay.

Asuka and Dakota Kai are the two other members of Damage CTRL, and they're both sidelined with an injury. Many fans are looking forward to their return.

