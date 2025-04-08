Kairi Sane spotted looking unrecognizable amid WWE hiatus

Kairi Sane hasn't been seen in WWE since December 2024. At the time, it was revealed that she had suffered an arm injury and was sidelined ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Damage CTRL has been left with just two members in 2025 so far, with Asuka also sidelined, but reports suggest that the two women are set to make their return soon. Perhaps they could even be on-hand to help Iyo Sky pick up the win at WrestleMania next weekend since the match is now a triple threat.

Sane recently shared an image of herself after training on social media, and many fans have commented to note that she looks like a different person.

Kairi Sane has been away from WWE for more than four months and has clearly been remaining in shape. However, it's hard to imagine that she has changed so much that she can't be recognized when she makes her return.

When will Kairi Sane return to WWE?

Sane hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a few months, but she has shared several training videos on her social media accounts that show her using her arms during workouts and even using them for pull-ups.

It seems that Sane is now in a position where she is close to being cleared or could have already been cleared. So, like many stars in the company, she could be waiting on creative to add her back to the storylines.

Sane would be expected to return on RAW since that's where Damage CTRL currently is. However, the group hasn't been working together for the past few months, and Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have both been concentrating on their own separate stories over the past few months.

Whether or not Damage CTRL goes their separate ways when Asuka and Kairi return remains to be seen.

