Kaitlyn accuses WWE Divas of bullying, costing her a major opportunity

The WWE women's division was going through an interesting period when Kaitlyn was fighting her way to the top. Total Divas began several months before the pro bodybuilder and fitness model left WWE, and the Divas Revolution really got going around a year after her exit. The 38-year-old is now opening up about backstage bullying and how it hurt her career.

The Hybrid Diva signed a WWE developmental contract in July 2010 to work FCW. While she had no prior wrestling experience, Kaitlyn considered Goldberg her wrestling idol. The former Divas Champion ended up winning NXT season three, but left WWE on January 8, 2014, to focus on marriage and other projects. While she did a fair bit in the Stamford-based promotion, but was never an official Total Divas cast member like many of her colleagues.

Total Divas ran on E! from July 28, 2013, to December 10, 2019, with 120 episodes over nine seasons. The show led to spin-offs Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Kaitlyn was asked why she was never on the Total Divas cast, despite making a few appearances. She blamed it on not being as close to some of the Divas and claimed she was bullied early on.

"I think part of it was that I was never super close with a lot of the Divas there. It wasn’t because I didn’t like them or anything—though I did get bullied a little bit when I was new. I think it was just the way I came up. I came up really fast and had an amazing opportunity to start without any experience. Because of that, I went through a bit of hazing and bullying from some of the Divas," Kaitlyn said. [H/T to RingsideNews]

Kaitlyn returned to WWE in August 2018 for The Mae Young Classic II. She defeated Kavita Devi in the first round, but was then defeated by Michin.

WWE's Kaitlyn and AJ Lee reunite at convention

AJ Lee and Kaitlyn have a storied past, performing as opponents in around 70 matches, and teaming up around on around 30 occasions.

The Chickbusters recently reunited at The Big Event EXS in Brentwood, NY, as seen in the following photo from AJ.

"My codependency is showing," wrote AJ Lee.

Kaitlyn agreed in the comments section and added that the codependency looked good on them both. This reunion came 12 years and three months after they last teamed up.

