Kalisto comments on the change in his physical appearance in WWE

When it comes to making your mark in the world of professional wrestling, those WWE Superstars have more advantages who manage to look the part to back up their athletic ability. WWE has a multitude of Superstars whose physiques are extremely impressive, and recently, another often overlooked WWE Superstar is joining those numbers. Kalisto has been open about sharing his journey towards achieving peak physical health on social media over the past few months, and it has been there for everyone to see.

You can see WWE Superstar Kalisto training on his Instagram video below.

Now, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc), Kalisto has talked about how he has been over the past several months and how he has been improving himself throughout this time.

WWE Superstar Kalisto on his change in physical appearance

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kalisto talked about being in the best shape of his life when Mark Henry asked him about it.

"Mark, to be honest, I just feel like I'm awake. I'm awake, man. I see the light. I feel like now, it's my time and I feel that now, I'm ready to make a difference, man, and not only to myself but to show my audience to display how good I really am."

Kalisto went on to say that he was always ready and had a lot of energy. He added that he was working on letting his actions in WWE speak for themselves.

"I have just been focusing on myself. I'm awake. I'm alive. I have so much energy. I'm ready to go. Whoever's behind me, either catch up or I'll see you down the road. But I'm just so excited, so motivated, and I'm glad Jacob [Henry's son] sees that and that's something I've been wanting to – just have my actions speak for itself instead of me saying, 'I'm going to be good! I'm going to be shredded!' No, I rather just have my actions speak for themselves and like I said it again, I'm doing it for myself too, because not only I feel happy, I feel good too. I feel good doing it. I'm happy every day and I just feel excited waking up at five in the morning every day. Just waking up, having my frozen donut, getting that run."

Kalisto is certainly looking good at the moment and might be in the middle of a bigger push in WWE, working with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

