"Do you think that's a disrespect to me?" - Kalisto comments on being underutilized by WWE

WWE Superstar Kalisto has taken to Twitter to comment on the fact he has not been featured on WWE programming in several months.

In a video on the high-flyer's personal account, the former Cruiserweight Champion made it clear that he considers his time away "fuel" rather than feeling ostracized by the company.

Kalisto also brought his fellow Lucha House Party members, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, into the equation, questioning their effectiveness in the ring:

"Premier show. The land of opportunity. Smackdown. Thank you. Gracias. Thank you for allowing me to sit at your table. I am beyond grateful. But unfortunately there’s only room for one at that table.

"I’m sorry, guys. Lucha House Party. I mean don’t get me wrong. Lince Dorado, he is the king of lucha extreme. Gran Metalik? Well respected in Mexico and the king of the ropes. But you guys lack…you lack patience. You guys need to learn still. You need to survive just like I did. You need to swim with the sharks just like I did. You need to learn.

"Do you guys believe that it has been 161 days? 161 days since I’ve been drafted to Smackdown. I know what you guys are thinking. You think that’s a disrespect to me? That’s a demotion to me? You think I went home and cried because I’m not booked? No. Every single day, every hour, minute, second…I used that as fuel for my fire.

"And that fire is building up and it keeps building and it keeps burning for that one match and that one motivation that kept haunting me and it keeps haunting me forever. You guys know what I’m talking about. I mean, we all want the same thing. So you are going to have to just…wait." - H/T 411MANIA

The video appears to indicate Kalisto will be returning as a heel to target his fellow Luchadores.

Kalisto first joined WWE in 2013

Kalisto has been a regular face on WWE programming since joining the company in 2013.

Since then, he has enjoyed great success on the main roster, winning multiple championships, including the Cruiserweight title and United States title, as well as picking up a Slammy Award.

It's clear Kalisto is looking to make an impact on his return to WWE TV. Are you looking forward to seeing him back in action? Let us know in the comments below.