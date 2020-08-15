Kalisto makes his WWE return on SmackDown

Kalisto returned from a lengthy injury layoff on the latest episode of SmackDown to reunite with his Lucha House Party teammates. Kalisto also showed off a fresh look as he had a new mask, which, according to the fans, had an Ultimo Dragon vibe to it.

Shinsuke Nakamura faced Gran Metalik in a singles match on SmackDown, and Lince Dorado and Cesaro were naturally at ringside during the contest.

However, WWE did have a twist in store as the Lucha House Party music hit mid-match and out came Kalisto. The former United States Champion hit a double team move on Cesaro with Lince Dorado, and the distraction helped Metalik pick up the win against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Where has Kalisto been?

Kalisto suffered a shoulder separation injury during a live event match at the Staples Center back in December 2019. The Hispanic Superstar was taken off TV due to the untimely injury, and he kept a low profile until revealing an injury update in April 2020.

Kalisto revealed that he had suffered a partial ligament tear as well as an Aj joint separation in his shoulder, which thankfully didn't require a surgery to fix.

The Lucha House Party, represented by Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, have continued to appear on SmackDown despite Kalisto's absence.

Kalisto's WWE future was a matter of constant speculation not too long ago as his WWE contract was coming to an end and he was set to be a free agent in 2020.

A report from Pro Wrestling Sheet from January revealed that Kalisto had signed a contract extension, a deal which is rumoured to keep him in the company for the next three to five years. It was added that Kalisto decided to re-sign with the WWE as he felt that he still had a lot left to accomplish in the company.

Kalisto is now back on WWE TV and The Lucha House Party is getting pushed as part of the SmackDown Tag Team titles feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

The Hispanic stable should ideally get a crack at the SmackDown tag team Championship at SummerSlam or at the Payback PPV, which is set to happen on August 30th.